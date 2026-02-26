Pune: Criminal Conspiracy Or Negligence? Maharashtra CID Probing All Angles In Ajit Pawar’s Death In Baramati Plane Crash | Sourced

Pune: The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) has significantly accelerated its probe into the fatal plane crash that claimed the life of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others, focusing on potential criminal intent.

Speaking to the media in Pune on Thursday, Sunil Ramanand, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), CID, confirmed that the investigation is now operating at a heightened pace to uncover the exact circumstances leading to the January 28 disaster near Baramati.

The investigation is currently centred on three primary legal theories to determine the nature of the crash. According to ADGP Ramanand, the CID is investigating whether the incident was the result of a calculated criminal conspiracy, an act of gross criminal negligence, or a deliberate illegal omission.

Speaking to the media, he emphasised that the inquiry into the accidental death is being conducted with a strictly professional approach to ensure all forensic and technical details are accounted for.

A multi-agency task force has been assembled to support the probe, integrating expertise from the Baramati Government Medical College and the Forensic Department of Pune’s Forensic Medical College.

These medical and forensic teams are working alongside aviation authorities and other specialised agencies to reconstruct the timeline of the crash. The investigation is being spearheaded by the Superintendent of Police (SP), CID Pune, who is coordinating the efforts of all supporting professional teams.

A critical component of the ongoing inquiry will be the formal report submitted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). Ramanand noted that the AAIB’s findings will be treated as a pivotal factor in the CID’s final assessment.

The ADGP clarified that the department’s main motive is to thoroughly vet the possibility of criminal intent, stating that if any facts supporting such a theory emerge during the probe, additional criminal sections will be invoked against the responsible parties.

While the investigation remains active, authorities have already collected substantial evidence from the crash site and through witness testimonies. The CID maintains that the probe is being handled with the highest degree of sensitivity and technical precision, as the state awaits clarity on whether the tragedy was a tragic accident or a result of foul play.