Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Man Stabbed In Neck Outside Lucky Country Bar Over ₹20 Dispute | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A young man was brutally attacked with a knife in front of the Lucky Country Bar in Pimpri Goan after he refused to give Rs 20 to another man. The incident took place on Tuesday (24th February) around 8:30 PM.

The accused, identified as Satyajit alias Sonya alias “Doraemon” Kamble (resident of Pimpri, Pune), has been booked. He has been charged under the BNS sections 109 (attempt to murder) and sections 3 and 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act.

The victim, Ravindra Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad (38, resident of Pimpri Gaon), was injured in the murderous attack and filed a complaint at the Pimpri Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

Read Also Ministry Of Panchayati Raj Praises Pune Village For Going Digital To Stay Clean & Green

According to police reports, the victim, Ravindra Gaikwad, was at the Lucky Country Bar when the accused demanded 20 rupees from him. Police said that when the victim refused to pay, the accused became enraged.

The complainant further notes that the accused pulled a metal knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim in the neck and throat. Eyewitnesses told the police that after the attack, the accused then brandished the knife at bystanders, threatening them to create terror.

The accused reportedly shouted, “I will finish all of you!” while creating a sense of panic in the locality. Photos of the injured victim are currently going viral on local WhatsApp groups and social media platforms. Police said that his condition is currently stable. Pimpri Police are currently conducting further investigations into the case.