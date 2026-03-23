Pune Municipal Corporation Approves Bharat Mandapam Project In Lohgaon Amid Opposition Protests | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday approved a proposal to build a ‘Bharat Mandapam’ convention centre in Lohgaon, despite strong opposition from Congress and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction).

The project will cover around 50 acres of land near Lohgaon airport. This land was earlier reserved for important public facilities like a hospital, vegetable market, parking, roads and water supply. These reservations will now be removed for the new project.

The proposal was passed in the General Body meeting with a majority vote of 143 in favour and 18 against.

Opposition leaders said this decision will harm local residents as it removes space meant for basic needs. Congress leader Prashant Jagtap said that facilities like hospitals and parking are more important for citizens than a convention centre. Arvind Shinde also alleged that the move benefits private interests instead of the public.

Leader of Opposition Nilesh Nikam said his party is not against the project but wants it to be shifted to another location. He stressed that Lohgaon first needs basic infrastructure.

Some corporators also raised concerns about traffic, the environment and lack of basic services in the area.

On the other hand, BJP leaders supported the project, saying it would help Pune grow and gain international recognition. They compared it to similar large convention centres in cities like Delhi.

During the meeting, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) withdrew its amendment, while the Congress proposal to reconsider the decision was rejected.

After a heated debate, the proposal was finally approved, leading to a political clash between the ruling and opposition parties.