Three-Day Toll Relief Announced On Mumbai-Pune Expressway For Ekvira Aai Yatra Devotees | Sourced

Pune: Devotees travelling for the annual Lonavala Ekvira Aai Yatra will get relief as a three-day toll waiver has been announced on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The yatra, mainly attended by the Agri-Koli community, will be held from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

The toll exemption has been arranged by NCP MP Suresh Mhatre. Devotees will need to carry a consent letter issued by his office to avail of the benefit while travelling for the pilgrimage.

Mhatre said he personally spoke with toll authorities to make this possible. He added that the exemption has been granted with the condition that pilgrims carry the letter. He also stressed that ensuring safe travel for devotees is the main priority.

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Meanwhile, local authorities have made several arrangements to manage the large crowd. The Maval administration, led by Tahsildar Vikram Deshmukh, along with rural police, will closely monitor the yatra using CCTV cameras and maintain strict security.

To avoid congestion, flower and garland stalls have been shifted away from the main routes. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the Karla Fata to Gadhpaitha stretch during the yatra. Firecrackers have also been banned on the hill. Traffic on the old Mumbai-Pune highway will be restricted to allow the procession to move smoothly.

Officials said these steps, along with the toll waiver, are aimed at ensuring a safe and hassle-free experience for thousands of devotees attending the yatra.