Pune: 1.5 Lakh Residents Of NIBM Annexe, Undri, Mohammadwadi Likely To Get Piped Water By May 15 | Sourced

Nearly 1.5 lakh residents of NIBM Annexe, Mohammadwadi and Undri are likely to receive piped water supply by May 15, Additional Municipal Commissioner Pavneet Kaur said on Thursday.



Reviewing the progress of the long-pending project, Kaur said that pipeline infrastructure work is being carried out on a war footing. Once completed, water will be supplied to three overhead tanks installed opposite Dorabjee Mall and further distributed through a dedicated pipeline network across the area.



During the meeting, officials were surprised when the contractor said certain local elements with vested interests had repeatedly obstructed the work. Taking serious note, Kaur said she will personally monitor the project and directed officials of the water department and the contractor to expedite the remaining work to meet the deadline.





Addressing complaints about private water tanker operators allegedly hiking prices, she said the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is in the process of formulating a comprehensive policy to regulate tanker operations. “At present, we do not have concrete data on the number of water tankers operating in the city. This exercise will help us assess their numbers and regulate them more effectively,” she said, adding that tanker operators will be brought under a mandatory PMC framework.



Kaur also inspected the hilltop area near the Corinthians Club in Nyati County and reviewed civic infrastructure works, including road development and the shifting of electric poles. She interacted with residents and members of the Mohammadwadi Undri Residents Development Welfare Foundation (MURDWF), who raised several long-pending issues.



Sunil Kolotli, a core member of MURDWF, welcomed the visit, saying it has raised hopes among residents. “The commissioner’s visit appears fruitful. We are optimistic that the situation will improve in an area that has remained neglected for nearly two decades,” he said.





The Additional Commissioner also held discussions with local corporators Prachi Alhat, Atul Tarawade and Nivrutti Bandal regarding the coordination of ongoing civic works. Residents, including Nyati Ethos resident Durga Krishnamurthy, highlighted persistent problems such as water scarcity and inadequate infrastructure, urging the administration to implement permanent solutions.