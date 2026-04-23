Pune: Work Begins On 1.5 km Vanaz–Chandni Chowk Metro Extension; Two Stations Planned | Sourced

Pune: Work has started on the planned 1.5-km elevated Metro extension between Vanaz and Chandni Chowk, bringing the city a step closer to improving connectivity at its western entry point. The project, which received approval last year, will include two stations: Kothrud Depot and Chandni Chowk.

Officials from Maha Metro said the work will be carried out in stages. Barricades will be set up in coordination with the traffic police. Care will be taken to keep as much road space open as possible for vehicles during construction.

An agency was appointed last month to build the viaduct and the two stations along this stretch. A flyover is also planned near the Kothrud Depot area and will be constructed along with the Metro structure. In recent months, officials conducted site visits with the Pune Municipal Corporation to finalise station locations and entry and exit points.

According to an official, initial work has already begun near Chandni Chowk. This includes soil testing and surveys. The existing viaduct near Vanaz depot has been slightly extended, and the new section towards Chandni Chowk will begin there. Plans for a foot overbridge at Chandni Chowk are also being finalised. This bridge will help pedestrians safely cross the busy highway and will be an important part of the project.

Residents in nearby areas have welcomed the move. Many said the lack of Metro access beyond Vanaz has been inconvenient. A Bavdhan resident said he often travels to Vanaz by bike or autorickshaw just to use the Metro. A Kothrud resident said the earlier plan should have included this stretch from the beginning.

Regular commuters have urged authorities to complete the Vanaz-to-Chandni Chowk extension as soon as possible to ease daily travel.