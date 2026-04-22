Pune Auto Drivers React To Mandatory Marathi Rule: 'Fare Disputes, Illegal Operations Are Bigger Issues' | Pexels

Auto-rickshaw drivers in Pune have expressed mixed reactions to the Maharashtra Transport Department’s decision to make basic Marathi proficiency mandatory from May 1, coinciding with Maharashtra Day.

While many drivers said they respect the move and understand the importance of the local language, they also stressed that language is not the most pressing issue facing the transport sector.

'The department should focus on...'

“We welcome the order. We understand that Marathi helps in daily communication with passengers, but the department should focus more on fare disputes, illegal operations, and policy gaps,” said an auto-rickshaw driver while speaking to The Free Press Journal.

The decision, announced by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, makes it compulsory for all auto-rickshaw drivers to be able to read and write basic Marathi. Authorities have warned that the licences of drivers who fail to comply may be cancelled, and action will also be taken against officials issuing licences without following the rules.

Sarnaik clarified that the provision is not new but has not been strictly enforced so far. From May 1, the rule will be implemented across 59 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the state.

However, transport unions in Pune have raised concerns over strict enforcement and the threat of licence cancellation. Some drivers argued that many have been working for years without issues and should be given time or support to meet the requirement rather than facing punitive action.

'Give them time to learn Marathi'

Nadeem Haldar, an auto-rickshaw driver, said, “We welcome the advisory implemented by the ministry, but language is not much of an issue. I am a native of Prayagraj and have been residing in Pune for the last 40 years. Now, I have learnt the Marathi language. Instead of taking action against non-Marathi people and cancelling their licences, the department should give them time to learn Marathi.”

'This is only a political agenda'

Another driver, on condition of anonymity, said, “There are many passengers who come from other states. This should not be an issue. This is only a political agenda.”

Another driver said, “We welcome the new rules, but the lack of regulation on surge pricing by cab aggregators and inadequate grievance redressal systems remain bigger challenges.”

As the deadline approaches, the rule has triggered a broader debate, balancing respect for the local language with the practical realities of the transport sector in a rapidly growing city like Pune.