Pune: CCTV Captures Late-Night Attack At Momo Shop In Pimple Saudagar | WATCH

Pune: CCTV Captures Late-Night Attack At Momo Shop In Pimple Saudagar | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A CCTV video of a late-night attack at a momo shop in Pimple Saudagar has gone viral, showing the exact moment three men entered the outlet, threatened the owner for Rs 4 lakh, and vandalised the premises with a koyta.

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The incident took place on Monday (20th April) at around 11 pm at a shop named ‘The Momowala’ on Kunal Icon Road. The video shows the accused arriving on a two-wheeler, walking into the shop, and confronting the operator.

Police said the accused demanded Rs 4 lakh from the shop owner. When he refused, they abused him and issued death threats. One of them was seen holding a koyta, while another picked up a stool and began smashing items inside the shop.

The CCTV footage also shows damage to shop equipment and a laptop. The accused also broke the glass of a customer’s car parked nearby. The video has since spread widely on social media, raising concern among residents over safety in the area.

The complainant, Karan Kapri (20), a resident of Pimple Saudagar, approached Sangvi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, police have arrested three accused. They have been identified as Sopan Bulakhe (21), Omkar Babar (20), and Vivek Ambore (18), all residents of Pimple Saudagar and nearby areas.

Police said the attack appeared to be an attempt to extort money from the shop owner. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Officials said strict action will be taken as the incident has caused fear among local shopkeepers.