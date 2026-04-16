Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rising Crime Makes City Roads Unsafe; Stone Pelting, Gun Threats Trigger Panic | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Criminal activities are on the rise in the city, and there appears to be little fear of the police among offenders. Residents no longer feel safe while travelling on city roads. In one incident, miscreants stabbed a man four times with a knife at the API Corner on Wednesday night. In another case, two miscreants pelted stones at vehicles on Bismillah Nagar Road in the Harsul area and threatened people with a pistol.

Criminals have increasingly begun threatening residents, while police officials from various stations seem to have failed to curb such activities on city roads. As a result, the safety of citizens appears uncertain.

According to details, Karan Jadhav (27, Vinayaknagar) was returning home from his workplace via API Corner at around 1.30 am on Thursday. He received a phone call and stopped his bike to answer it. At that moment, three minor boys arrived on a motorcycle and threatened him. One checked his bag, another began assaulting him, and one of them stabbed him in the chest four times. The accused then fled the scene. Despite his injuries, Jadhav managed to reach Jalna Road, where a passerby identified as Sameer noticed his condition and rushed him to a private hospital.

The minors accused are reportedly from the Sanjaynagar–Mukundwadi area. Police have registered a case against them and have arrested the accused.

In another incident, two miscreants with a criminal background threatened people with a pistol in Bismillah Colony in the Harsul area on Wednesday at around 3 pm. They also pelted stones at vehicles parked along the road, damaging their glass panes. Panic prevailed in the area following the incident. However, no formal complaint has been lodged so far, and hence no case has been registered. Police sources said efforts are underway to trace the accused.

Criminals have become active in various parts of the city, targeting traders, businessmen, and residents, and engaging in robbery and intimidation. Miscreants have been reported in areas such as Cidco Chowk, Mukundwadi, Shivajinagar Road, Baba Chowk, Railway Station, Cidco Bus Stand, and other locations. Residents have alleged that night patrolling by the police has almost stopped, leading to a lack of fear among criminals.

Similarly, incidents of chain snatching targeting women are on the rise. A total of five such incidents have been reported in the past three days.