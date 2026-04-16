After TCS Nashik Row, IT Body Issues Women's Safety Guidelines For Firms | Sourced

Nashik: In the backdrop of the widely discussed incident involving alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion of women employees at the TCS company, which has shaken Nashik, the Nashik IT Association, popularly known as ‘NITA’, has announced a set of guidelines for women’s safety. This move is expected to provide a protective framework for thousands of employees working in the city’s IT sector, especially women employees.

At NITA’s meeting held on Tuesday, the members strongly condemned the incident at TCS involving sexual harassment and alleged religious conversion of women employees. While the growing competition in the IT sector is understandable, there was unanimous agreement on the need to remain vigilant regarding women’s safety, workplace culture, etiquette, and professional values.

The meeting was addressed by NITA President Amar Thackeray, former president Makarand Sawarkar, BJP Good Governance Front State President Pradeep Peshkar, and Arvind Mahapatra of Netwin Solutions, among others. On this occasion, Thackeray stated that around 250 IT companies are currently operating in the Nashik district, employing approximately 15,000 to 18,000 workers. He also stated that women employees account for more than 40% of the workforce.

It was also expressed during the meeting that it is necessary to formulate a future policy to ensure that incidents like the one at TCS are not repeated.

The meeting also reached a consensus on making it mandatory for companies to follow a four-point policy framework, including giving top priority to employee safety, strict implementation of POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) rules, ensuring the active functioning of the Vishakha Committee/Internal Complaints Committee, and enhancing professional values.

The participants emphasised the need for awareness regarding safety and dignity at the workplace, personal boundaries, and management vigilance. A decision was also taken to conduct awareness campaigns for female students in colleges.

The need to provide sensitivity training for male employees to foster a healthy workplace culture was also highlighted. Representatives from around 200 companies attended the meeting.

BJP Good Governance Front’s President Pradeep Peshkar said, “Concrete measures and public awareness for women’s safety are the need of the hour. Women employees feeling unsafe while working in companies is against Indian cultural values. In fact, every company must ensure such an arrangement. It is essential to take comprehensive precautions so that the incident that occurred in Nashik is not repeated. We remain committed to keeping this sector safe.”