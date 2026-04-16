Nashik TCS Case: Employees Asked To Work From Home Amid Probe; Fresh Hiring Halted | File Photo

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has asked its Nashik branch employees to work from home amid the ongoing probe into the sexual harassment and religious conversion case.

A company executive told Moneycontrol that the decision was taken for the safety of employees following an attempt by local political parties to vandalise the office premises earlier this week.

Reportedly, the company has a 5000-sq ft office in Ashoka Business Enclave, where about 170 employees work in two shifts.

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Besides, CNN News18 reported that the company has halted fresh recruitments at its Nashik unit until the probe continues.

Bajrang Dal calls for nationwide protest

The Bajrang Dal has called for a nationwide protest on Thursday and Friday over alleged instances of sexual harassment and forced conversion at TCS Nashik.

In its statement, the Bajrang Dal alleged waging of "love jihad", encroachments on forest, public, defence and railway land, and harassment in Muslim-dominated areas.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the outfit's workers will demonstrate across the country and mobilise members of the Hindu community.

What is the case?

Eight female employees at the company's Nashik office have levelled allegations of sexual harassment and coercion for religious conversion against their senior colleagues.

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Police have registered nine cases in connection with the allegations. While seven men and a woman have been arrested, one female accused is on the run.