Pune: Multiple Metro Expansion Proposals Planned As Maha Metro Prepares For New Routes | Sourced

Pune: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited has prepared to start work on the upcoming Metro extensions. Elected representatives have put forward several new proposals to widen the network in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. The proposals have been submitted to the City Improvement Committee (CIC) of the Pune Municipal Corporation and are likely to be taken up for discussion later this week.

According to corporators, the expansion of Metro services is becoming increasingly important as road traffic continues to rise across the city. They said a stronger Metro network can help reduce travel time and offer a dependable public transport option for daily commuters.

Among the key suggestions is a Metro line connecting Katraj to Dehu Road. This proposed route will pass through several growing residential and commercial areas along the Katraj–Dehu Road Bypass, including Wadgaon, Warje, Bavdhan, Sus, Baner-Balewadi, Wakad and Punawale. Although certain parts of this corridor are already covered by existing plans, such as the Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar line near Balewadi, a direct extension to Dehu Road has not been planned before.

Another set of proposals aims to improve connectivity in the eastern suburbs. Corporators representing Yerawada and Vishrantwadi have suggested extending the Metro from Yerawada to Ambedkar Chowk and further along Vishrantwadi and Alandi Road. They have also recommended a link towards Lohegaon airport to address traffic issues and support the area’s rapid growth.

There is also a proposal to extend the Vanaz–Chandni Chowk route up to Pirangut. The demand comes in the wake of rapid development beyond Chandni Chowk, with representatives stating that stopping the line at this point may not be sufficient in the long run.

The CIC is expected to review these proposals in its upcoming meeting. If they receive approval, the plans will move to the general body for final decision. Notably, the committee had recently cleared a Metro extension from Katraj to Khed Shivapur, reflecting ongoing efforts to expand the Metro network across the region.