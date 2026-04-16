Viral Video: Pune BJP Women Leaders Rohini Chimate, Rajshree Kale In Verbal Spat Over Baner Hostel Project | Video Screengrab

A video of two female Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders sparring inside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters has gone viral on social media.

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The two leaders have been identified as sitting corporator Rohini Chimate and former corporator Rajshree Kale. The incident took place on Wednesday.

According to the information received, the PMC is constructing a residential hostel for women from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in Baner.

Reportedly, 80% of the work has been completed, and a fresh tender worth ₹3 crore has been floated for the remaining work.

Meanwhile, a dispute erupted between Chimate and Kale during a meeting convened by the PMC’s building department to review the project.

During the meeting, Chimate said, “I had asked the contractor to first construct the compound wall before proceeding with the rest of the work.”

Kale, on the other hand, alleged "deliberate delays" in the project. She said, "This is an important project for women from the SC and ST communities. I have been following it for several years, but the work is being deliberately delayed."

Later, the argument escalated with both Chimate and Kale trading allegations. It reached to a point where the security personnel had to intervene and separate the two.