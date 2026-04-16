Pune: After Nashik Controversy, TCS Hinjawadi Faces New Claims Of Workplace Sexual Harassment | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Days after the controversy surrounding the Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) Nashik-based BPO, which involved serious allegations of sexual harassment, religious coercion, and institutional negligence, new and shocking claims of alleged sexual harassment have emerged from the TCS Hinjawadi office as well.

According to available reports, it has been alleged that several senior employees of the Hinjawadi TCS company have reportedly been approaching young women employees inappropriately. Sexual relations were reportedly proposed, and the women were harassed, according to several news reports on digital and social media.

According to these reports, the young female employees also went to the Human Resources (HR) department and tried to have action taken against the senior employees under the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH). However, instead of getting support from the multinational IT company, these young women were allegedly fired.

Reports say that the TCS branch in Hinjawadi has a “gang” of over six to seven employees, and whenever a young woman joins their team, she is inappropriately approached. What begins as over-friendly conversations soon turns into sexual demands, harassment, and mental pressure. It has also been reported that some women give in to the pressure due to no action taken by the management.

One of the friends of the alleged victim has reportedly come forward and exposed the ongoing issue in TCS Hinjawadi.

‘Nothing Reported Until Now’

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, in charge of the Hinjawadi Police Station, said, “As of now, we have received no formal complaint from anyone working at TCS regarding any sort of sexual harassment. However, we will verify these claims surfacing around and launch an investigation.”

This controversy comes days after reports about the TCS Nashik branch surfaced across the news, with nine FIRs registered so far. TCS has issued a zero-tolerance statement on the matter; however, at the time of writing this report, no detailed official response has been provided by the company. If a response is issued, it will be included in this report.