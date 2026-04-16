'I Was Made To Work Alone On The Rooftop': TCS Employee Details Alleged Harassment In Nashik Office | Representational Image

A woman employee of Tata Consultancy Services has come forward with allegations of systematic harassment at the company's Nashik office, describing being isolated on a rooftop terrace and having her personal belongings confiscated.

The employee, who has been with TCS for six years, told NDTV in a video interview that she was transferred to the Nashik location and then forced to work separately from colleagues on a terrace area. She said her phone and bag were taken from her under various pretexts, particularly when she needed to leave the workspace.

The woman claimed that young female employees between the ages of 20 and 25 were being specifically targeted as vulnerable victims, and that even human resources personnel were complicit or intimidated. She alleged that complaints to HR were met with fear rather than action.

In the wake of the controversy and ongoing investigation, all employees at the Nashik office have been assigned to work from home, the employee confirmed to NDTV.

TCS Nashik scandal

Nashik police are currently investigating nine complaints of mental and sexual harassment connected to the TCS branch, filed by eight women employees covering incidents from February 2022 to March 2026. A special investigation team has arrested seven employees, including HR manager Nida Khan, who has been described by police as allegedly befriending women employees and gradually pressuring them regarding religious practices.

The arrested individuals - Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, and Asif Aftab Ansari, along with Nida Khan - have been suspended by TCS. Police allege the accused engaged in inappropriate physical contact, made obscene remarks, and threatened employees who complained with termination.

TCS claims 'zero-tolerance policy'

TCS issued a statement affirming its zero-tolerance policy toward harassment and said it took swift action upon learning of the allegations. The company stated it is cooperating fully with law enforcement.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran called the allegations "gravely concerning and anguishing" and said a thorough investigation is underway.