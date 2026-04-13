'Zero-Tolerance Policy': TCS Suspends Nashik Staff Amid Sexual Harassment, Religious Coercion Probe

IT major Tata Consultancy Services has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on workplace misconduct, confirming the suspension of employees allegedly involved in a sexual harassment case at its Nashik office, as the company faces one of the most serious workplace misconduct scandals in its history.

TCS Nashik Scandal: issues statement after nine FIRs filed

In a statement, a TCS spokesperson told Free Press Journal that the company acted swiftly after becoming aware of the matter. "As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action. The employees being investigated have been suspended pending an enquiry. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement authorities, and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation," the spokesperson said.

"TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace," the company added.

TCS Nashik Scandal: Multiple arrests, SIT probe underway

According to reports, nine FIRs have been filed in connection with the case, with eight complaints filed by women employees alleging sexual offences and religious harassment. Police have arrested seven people, including the company's female HR manager, in connection with the allegations.

Last week, the Nashik police formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter, signaling the seriousness with which authorities are treating the case.

TCS Nashik Scandal: Allegations span four years

The controversy began in March when a woman accused a colleague of maintaining a physical relationship with her on the false promise of marriage. During the course of the investigation, police uncovered additional complaints, leading to eight more FIRs.

The complaints cover a period spanning from 2022 to 2026, raising questions about why the alleged misconduct continued for such an extended period.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused targeted young women employees aged between 18 and 25, deliberately identifying those facing financial difficulties during job interviews by collecting details about their family background and household income.

TCS Nashik scandal: HR department faces scrutiny

Several complainants alleged that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department turned a deaf ear to their complaints.

When a complainant reported sexual harassment to HR, she was advised to stay calm, as some gestures were described as common in multinational companies, according to police reports.

Protests were held at the TCS Nashik office, with activists storming inside and demanding swift justice. Huge crowds raised slogans, with police working to restrain them.

TCS Nashik scandal: CM Fadnavis calls case 'shocking'

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident 'extremely shocking and grave,' asserting there is no tolerance for such occurrences in Maharashtra.

The scandal has put the spotlight on workplace safety protocols at India's largest IT services exporter, with the outcome likely to influence corporate workplace policies across the industry.