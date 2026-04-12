TCS Nashik Scandal: 7 Muslim Employees Arrested Over Sexual Exploitation & Psychological Harassment Charges |

A major workplace abuse scandal has surfaced at TCS in NashiK, where multiple women employees have accused colleagues and senior staff of sexual and psychological harassment, coercion, molestation and rape over a period of two to four years. The TCS Nashik BPO unit, which employs around 300 people, saw nine FIRs filed by eight women and one male colleague.

What exactly happened?

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused targeted young women employees aged between 18 and 25, deliberately identifying those facing financial difficulties during job interviews by collecting details about their family background and household income. The allegations include obscene remarks, molestation, and in one instance, rape. Victims were also allegedly forced to offer namaz and consume beef in exchange for salary increments or job security.

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Undercover Sting and Arrests

Seven women police officers entered the company in disguise, attended a meeting inside the office, and witnessed inappropriate behaviour by one of the accused towards women employees. The accused was caught red-handed, helping confirm the complaints and leading to several arrests. Those arrested include six team leaders, Asif Ansari, Shafi Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, and Mohammed Danish Shaikh, along with the company’s HR head, Nida Khan, based in Pune.

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HR Complicity

As reported by OpIndia, when a complainant reported sexual harassment to HR, she was advised to stay calm, as some gestures were described as common in MNCs. Police noted that this inaction effectively enabled the accused, indicating possible complicity at the management level.

Government Response Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident “extremely shocking and grave,” asserting there is no tolerance for such occurrences in Maharashtra. A Special Investigation Team has been constituted under ACP (Crime) Sandeep Mitke, and police are examining over 40 CCTV footage clips from inside the office.