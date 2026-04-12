Nashik MNC Case: 9 FIRs, 7 Arrested In Harassment & Conversion Case So Far; More Victims Likely - All You Need To Know | Sourced

In a grave case involving allegations of sexual harassment, mental abuse, blackmail and forced religious conversion against women at a multi-national company in Nashik during the period from 2022 to March 2026, nine FIRs have been registered so far. The complainants include eight female employees (aged 18 to 25, primarily Hindu women at the junior level) and one male employee.

WhatsApp groups formed by the Islamic conversion cartel at TCS Nashik would regularly share information on which Hindu woman to target - who is facing personal problems like bad marriage, no children, etc



Men like Raza Memon, Danish Sheikh etc would then target them through… pic.twitter.com/DSPtFdW9p4 — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) April 11, 2026

Nashik: 6 Muslim team leaders at a BPO unit of TCS have been arrested.

They are accused of sex*ally exploiting junior Hindu girls and women. They were even forced to convert, offer namaz, and consume beef.

So far, 8 women and 1 man have been identified as victims. An FIR has… pic.twitter.com/jN59DSdIQr — Mr Sinha (@Mrsinha) April 11, 2026

"The Co (TCS Nashik) is now being shut down in coming days. Why did their HR not stop this 'Corporate Jih@d' happening in Co? Are these Cos meant to provide jobs or promote Jih@d? In our Maharashtra, no form of Jih@d will be tolerated"- .@NiteshNRane



Sir, I request u to kindly… pic.twitter.com/lgUV6KLofL — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) April 12, 2026

In connection with this case, Asif Ansari, Shafi Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, and Mohammed Danish Shaikh (all serving as Team Leaders/Managers), along with the company's Assistant General Manager (HR) based in Pune, Nida Khan, have been arrested as the prime accused. A total of seven individuals have been taken into custody.

According to the complaints filed by the victims, the accused created closed WhatsApp groups to target vulnerable and emotionally insecure women, whom they exploited under the false pretext of marriage. The allegations include making obscene remarks, passing derogatory comments regarding the women's bodies and attire, molestation, and in one specific instance, an allegation of rape. Furthermore, there are serious allegations of forcing the victims to offer namaz and consume beef in exchange for salary increments or job security, as well as making offensive remarks about Hindu deities and attempting to hurt religious sentiments.

Police action and SIT

Acting on the directives of Nashik City Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, serious cognisance has been taken of this matter. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the leadership of ACP (Crime) Sandeep Mitke.

Earlier, three female undercover police personnel operated as new employees within the company. They caught the accused red-handed and, by winning the trust of the victims, encouraged them to come forward and file complaints.

The first FIR was registered on March 26, 2026, at the Deolali Police Station, citing charges of rape and sexual exploitation under the pretext of marriage. The remaining eight FIRs were registered at the Mumbai Naka Police Station by April 3. When the SIT scrutinised the conduct of the company's HR department, it came to light that Nida Khan had disregarded the victims' emails and complaints, dismissing them with the remark, "This is common in an MNC; just stay quiet." Nida Khan was arrested on April 11 and has been remanded to police custody until April 13. The other six accused individuals are currently in judicial custody.

Current status of the investigation

The SIT is currently examining digital evidence, WhatsApp groups, emails, call records and witness statements. Inquiries are underway regarding the company management and previous email complaints lodged at the Pune headquarters. The police have launched a helpline for the victims and have appealed to other potential victims to come forward. It is estimated that the total number of victims could be as high as 50. It has also been revealed that the accused perpetrated the exploitation within the office premises, in the Trimbak Road area, and under the guise of company events.

Political Reactions

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident "extremely shocking and grave," asserting that there is absolutely no tolerance for such occurrences in Maharashtra. Minister Girish Mahajan suggested that this case might be indicative of a larger, systemic pattern. Union Minister Nitesh Rane labelled the incident "Corporate Jihad." BJP Nashik City President Sunil Kedar, along with hundreds of party workers, staged a sit-in protest at the company's office on April 10.

The matter has also sparked intense debate on social media, demands for women's safety in the workplace are gaining significant momentum.