Pune May Face 15% Water Cut As Monsoon Delay Expected; Civic Body Prepares Supply Plans | Sourced

Pune: The Water Resources Department has issued a notice to the Pune Municipal Corporation to implement a 15 per cent water cut, citing the possibility of a delayed monsoon this year.

Following the notice, the civic water supply department has begun preparing plans to manage the available water in dams if the rains arrive late. Two options are being considered. One is to shut off the water supply for one day every week. The other is to provide water on alternate days.

Both proposals will be submitted to Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram. A final decision will be taken after discussions with elected representatives.

At present, the civic body treats around 650 million litres of wastewater every day. This treated water can be used for agriculture and can be sent up to Daund through the canal system. However, data shows that between December 2025 and March 2026, only about 250 million litres per day were actually used.

Officials said better planning of available water will be important if the monsoon is delayed. The aim is to ensure that the drinking water needs of the city are met for a longer period.

The possibility of water cuts has raised concern among citizens, as the city may face a longer spell of dry conditions if rains are delayed. Authorities are expected to take a final call soon after reviewing all options.