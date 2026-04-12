Pune: Rickshaw Driver Arrested For Obscene Act With Minor, Chargesheet Filed In 24 Hours | Representative Image

Pune: Hadapsar police have arrested a 55-year-old rickshaw driver for allegedly committing an obscene act with an 11-year-old schoolgirl and filed a chargesheet in court within 24 hours of registering the case.

The accused has been identified as Yunus Gafar Khan, a resident of Kondhwa. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012 (POCSO) based on a complaint filed by the minor.

According to police, the incident took place on 6th March when the girl was returning home from school. The accused allegedly approached her and committed an obscene act. The child later informed the police, leading to the registration of the case.

Soon after the complaint was filed, the accused went into hiding. However, the Hadapsar police launched a search operation and tracked him down. He was arrested and later produced before a court.

Officials said the investigation was carried out swiftly. Police collected evidence, recorded statements, and completed all required procedures. A chargesheet was filed in court within 24 hours of the case being registered, highlighting the speed of the investigation.

Strict Action Will Continue: Police

The operation was led by Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Mogale, along with officers including Nilesh Jagdale, Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Sane, Dattatray Khedekar, and Kanekar.

The team worked under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) Dr Rajkumar Shinde and Assistant Commissioner Atulkumar Navgire.

Police officials said strict action will continue in cases involving crimes against children and that such offences will be dealt with as a priority.