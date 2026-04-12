'No Form Of Jihad Will Be Tolerated In Maharashtra': Minister Nitesh Rane On Nashik MNC Case - VIDEO | File Photo

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has claimed that the Nashik multinational company, which is facing allegations of religious conversion and sexual harassment, will be shut down in the coming days.

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Speaking at an event in Pune on Saturday evening, Rane said, "The company is now being shut down and may close in the coming days. These companies are attempting what we call ‘corporate jihad’."

"Why did their HR not speak up or stop these activities when they were happening within the company? Are these companies meant to provide jobs or promote jihad? In our Devabhau’s (CM Devendra Fadnavis) Maharashtra, no form of jihad will be tolerated," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan on Friday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the allegations, stressing that stringent punishment will be handed to those found responsible.

Speaking to reporters in Nashik, Mahajan warned of a larger conspiracy and stated that Chief Minister Fadnavis has ordered the police to look into neighbouring corporate hubs to identify similar patterns.

According to the police, seven people, including the company’s woman HR manager, were produced in court on Friday and remanded to police custody till April 13. Six accused arrested earlier were sent to 14 days' judicial custody.

This came after eight women employees of the company lodged complaints alleging mental and sexual harassment. They have also alleged that they were forced to offer namaz, eat beef, and that attempts were made to convert them.