Pune: Areas Like Lohegaon And Koregaon Park Likely To Touch 42°C, While Shivajinagar May Reach 41°C | Sourced

Pune: The city witnessed a sharp rise in daytime temperatures on Saturday, with several areas recording the hottest day of the season so far. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar recorded 39°C, while Lohegaon touched 40.6°C.

Officials said the heat is expected to intensify further in the coming days. According to the latest forecast, areas such as Lohegaon and Koregaon Park may see temperatures rise to 42°C, while Shivajinagar is likely to hover around 41°C. Night temperatures are also expected to remain on the higher side, ranging from 21°C to 26°C.

Other parts of the city also experienced strong heat. Koregaon Park recorded 39.2°C, while Magarpatta and Chinchwad reported 38.6°C each. Humidity levels dropped significantly, especially in Lohegaon, where it fell to nearly 15%, making conditions very dry and uncomfortable.

Weather experts noted that the city has seen a noticeable increase in temperatures over the past two days. An expert from Vagaries of Weather said Shivajinagar’s 39°C reading marked the highest so far this season.

The IMD has not predicted any rainfall for Pune or most parts of Maharashtra over the next week, indicating that dry and hot conditions will continue.

The heatwave-like conditions are not limited to Pune. Several regions across Maharashtra are also facing high temperatures. Akola in Vidarbha recorded 42°C, among the highest in the state. Many interior areas crossed the 40°C mark, while western Maharashtra, including Pune, Satara and Sangli, saw temperatures between 39°C and 41°C. Coastal regions remained relatively cooler at around 34°C to 35°C due to the influence of the sea.