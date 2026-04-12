Pune Opts For DJ-Free Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Jayanti; 40 Groups Support Move | Representative Image/ PTI

In a welcome move, over 40 organisations in Pune have decided to celebrate Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 without DJs.

This decision was collectively taken by Pune's prominent Dalit organisations, festival committees, activists, and a total of 40 diverse organisations and groups.

The 'Bhimseva Pratishthan,' along with local activists, has decided to permanently put an end, starting this year, to the tradition of using loudspeakers and DJs, a practice that has persisted for the past 25 years.

The decision to discontinue the use of DJs was taken with the specific intent of promoting and upholding Dr Ambedkar's ideals on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Significantly, this 'No-DJ' decision in Pune is expected to serve as a beacon of inspiration for other districts across the state.

Meanwhile, the police administration in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has also appealed to people to celebrate a DJ-free Dr Ambedkar Jayanti in the city.

DCP Pankaj Atulkar warned that if laws are breached and DJs and lasers are used, the equipment will be seized.

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A detailed discussion was held to ensure that Dr Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated in the city in a joyous, enthusiastic and peaceful manner. Police said women participate in the grand procession organised on the Jayanti in large numbers. Hence, women and residents should take care of their valuable ornaments and mobile phones. No new stage will be permitted at Kranti Chowk this year. Those who have earlier permission should establish their stages with prior police permission. People should not park their vehicles on the road and obstruct traffic, and should park only in authorised parking lots.

The police have deployed strict bandobast during the procession. The ‘One Mandal, One Constable’ policy will be implemented. The concerned constable will be present with the mandal from the start of the procession till its end.

Onkar said that plasma DJs brought from other districts have been banned. “We have resolved to celebrate a DJ-free and addiction-free Jayanti. Only the photo of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar will be highlighted on banners and hoardings,” he said.