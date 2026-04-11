Pune: Revised DPR For Bhakti Shakti–Wakad–Chakan Metro Submitted; Project Cost ₹12,937 Crore

Revised metro plan in Pimpri-Chinchwad aims to boost connectivity with expanded corridor and higher capacity | Representative Image | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad, April 11: A revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed metro corridor connecting Bhakti Shakti, Wakad, Nashik Phata, and Chakan has been submitted to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on February 26, 2026. The project aims to strengthen connectivity across key residential, industrial, and commercial hubs in the Pimpri-Chinchwad region.

Project scope and cost

According to the revised DPR, the metro corridor will be fully elevated, spanning a total length of 47.215 km with 34 stations along the route. The estimated project cost has been pegged at Rs 12,937.23 crore, with funding to be shared between the Central and State Governments along with support from external funding agencies. The project is expected to be completed within five years from the date of sanction.

Depot and land requirements

A metro depot is proposed near the Bhosari District Centre, where land is likely to be available with PMRDA. The total land requirement for the project is estimated at 19.57 hectares, including 16 hectares for the depot.

Ridership projections

Passenger ridership on the corridor is projected to grow steadily over the years. The DPR estimates daily ridership to reach 3.22 lakh by 2032, increasing to 5.09 lakh by 2042, 6.69 lakh by 2052, and approximately 7.80 lakh by 2062.

Key changes in revised DPR

The revised DPR introduces several key changes compared to the earlier plan. The corridor length has been increased from 42.262 km to 47.215 km, while the number of stations has been raised from 31 to 34. The project cost has also been revised upward from Rs 10,383.89 crore.

Alignment and infrastructure updates

The alignment has been modified to better serve areas such as Bhosari MIDC, Landewadi, and Bhosari Gaon. Additionally, a 17-km stretch from Bhosari to Chakan will feature an integrated structure with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which will require dismantling of the existing flyover at Bhosari.

Infrastructure on the corridor will initially support three-coach metro trains, with provisions to expand to six-coach trains in the future. The DPR also includes plans for future extensions beyond terminal points, allowing connectivity towards Talawade MIDC and Kharabwadi from Bhakti Shakti, and further expansion towards Shewalewadi via Bhujbal Chowk.

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Impact on urban mobility

Officials believe the proposed corridor will significantly improve urban mobility, reduce traffic congestion, and boost economic activity in the Pimpri-Chinchwad and Chakan industrial belt. The revised DPR lays out a comprehensive and future-ready roadmap for the implementation of the project..

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