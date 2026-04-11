VIDEO: Office Boy Arrested For Molesting Student At Pune Coaching Class |

Pune: A 35-year-old office boy was arrested by the Market Yard police for allegedly molesting an eighth-grade student at a private coaching centre. The accused, identified as Vikas Gaikwad, is also accused of taking obscene photographs of the minor on the institute’s premises.

The incident came to light after the victim showed signs of extreme distress and refused to attend his regular classes. Upon being questioned by his parents, the child narrated the details of the abuse. The parents immediately approached the Market Yard Police Station to file a formal complaint.

According to the police, Gaikwad had been working at the coaching centre where the victim was a student for the last three years. The investigation revealed that the accused allegedly took the child to a storeroom inside the building to commit the act. The abuse reportedly began in January and continued for several weeks.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mohite stated that the accused has been taken into custody. The police are currently conducting a technical investigation to examine the digital evidence and photos.

Authorities are also checking if there are other victims at the same institute who may have been targeted by the accused. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing to ensure strict legal action.