Pune Crime: 35-Year-Old Coaching Class Office Boy Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor, Capturing Obscene Photos

Pune police arrest coaching class office boy for alleged assault of minor student | File Photo

Pune, April 11: A shocking incident of molestation came to light from the Market Yard jurisdiction, where an office boy at a private coaching class has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 8 student.

The accused has been identified as Vikas Gaikwad (35).

Details of the incident

According to police, accused Gaikwad, employed as an office boy at the institute, allegedly took the minor to a storeroom on the premises and subjected him to inappropriate physical contact. He is also accused of taking objectionable photographs of the child.

The victim had been attending the coaching class for the past two to three years. The abuse reportedly began in January and continued over a period of time. The matter came to light after the child returned home in distress and refused to attend classes. While questioning by his parents, the victim narrated the whole story to his parents.

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Police complaint and action

Accordingly, a police complaint was made by his parents at Market Yard Police Station.

Milind Mohite, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2), said the accused works as an office boy in the coaching class and has been arrested by the police. Technical investigation is under process.

Police is also trying to find out if there are any other victims. Accordingly, action will be taken. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation.

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