Pune: Sexual Harassment Allegations Rock Tata Consultancy Services; NITES Flags ‘Systemic Failure’, Seeks Statewide IT Sector Audit |

Pune: The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has filed a formal complaint against Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Senate announced on Monday. It has sought urgent intervention over serious allegations of workplace misconduct at the company’s Nashik facility.

In its representation addressed to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, NITES has demanded a comprehensive and time-bound audit of workplace conditions and compliance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act at TCS. NITES has also demanded a wider review across the IT and ITES sector in Maharashtra, along with TCS.

The complaint comes in the wake of allegations by multiple women employees at TCS’s Nashik BPO facility. The complaint accused individuals in supervisory roles of sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse of authority. According to NITES, multiple FIRs have been registered, and arrests have been made, indicating the seriousness of the issue.

NITES has stated that the allegations point to a larger institutional failure rather than isolated incidents. The body has raised concerns over the functioning of internal complaint mechanisms, claiming that victims were allegedly discouraged from reporting harassment. “Complaints were not handled with the required sensitivity,” says the complaint.

The organisation has also highlighted that it had earlier flagged similar concerns in a detailed representation to the Centre in May 2022. At the time, NITES had warned about the absence of effective grievance redressal systems, lack of statutory compliance, excessive work pressure and the vulnerability of employees in the IT sector. It now claims that the Nashik incident reflects those unresolved systemic issues.

POSH Compliance Across TCS Establishments Demanded

In its latest complaint, NITES has sought an audit of POSH compliance across all TCS establishments. This must include the constitution and functioning of internal committees, review of past sexual harassment complaints, and accountability of HR personnel and senior management, says the Senate. It has also called for verification of whether employees faced retaliation or were discouraged from filing complaints.

Further, the body has urged the government to conduct a wider audit of IT and ITES companies across Maharashtra. This includes examining working conditions, grievance redressal mechanisms, employee benefits, contractual practices and overall compliance with labour laws. It has also recommended periodic mandatory audits to ensure accountability in the sector.

NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja said the issue goes beyond a single company and reflects broader concerns about employee safety and dignity in the IT industry. He added that employees join such organisations with trust and aspirations, and violations of that trust have long-term impacts on their mental health and careers.

TCS’s Response

Responding to recent developments, TCS clarified that it is not shutting down its Nashik operations. The company stated that it is transitioning from its current premises due to the expiry of the lease for the facility and that operations in the city will continue. It added that employee movements to other locations are part of routine administrative and project-based requirements, not a closure.

The controversy has raised wider concerns about workplace safety standards in the IT sector. The issue has been raised particularly in Maharashtra, which houses a large number of such big-scale IT companies. NITES has urged the centre to act swiftly to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future.