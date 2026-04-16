Pune: Viral Video Shows Diesel Tanker Catching Fire At Petrol Pump In Talegaon Dabhade | WATCH

Pune: Viral Video Shows Diesel Tanker Catching Fire At Petrol Pump In Talegaon Dabhade | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Panic broke out at a petrol pump in Talegaon Dabhade, a town in the Maval tehsil of Pune District, after a diesel tanker caught fire on Wednesday evening. The blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes, preventing a major accident.

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The incident took place around 6:45 PM on Wednesday evening when the valve of a diesel tanker suddenly caught fire at the petrol pump.

According to Senior Police Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat, in charge of Talegaon Dabhade Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate), the tanker had arrived at the pump as part of routine operations.

On noticing the fire, the tanker driver tried to control it but suffered minor burn injuries in the process. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council fire brigade reached the spot soon after receiving the alert and managed to douse the fire within minutes.

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As the incident occurred during peak evening hours, a large crowd gathered at the location. However, timely action by the fire brigade helped avert any serious damage or casualties.

The fire was caught on social media, and ever since then, it has gone viral. Netizens have reacted to how dangerous it could have been if some other mishap had happened. Fortunately, the major disaster was averted.