Scooter Catches Fire At Petrol Pump In Pune, Major Mishap Averted | Sourced

Pune: A scooter caught fire at an HP petrol pump in the city, causing panic among people present at the spot. The incident occurred while petrol was being filled in the vehicle, as per information shared by the pump manager.

Eyewitnesses said flames suddenly erupted from the scooter, creating a tense situation at the fuel station. However, alert citizens and staff members acted quickly and used fire extinguishers available at the pump to control the blaze before it could spread further.

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Within a short time, fire brigade personnel reached the location and took charge of the situation. They sprayed water on the vehicle and ensured complete cooling to prevent any chance of the fire reigniting.

The scooter was severely damaged in the incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all those present at the pump remained safe.

The swift response by citizens and firefighters played a crucial role in preventing a major mishap, especially considering the high risk at a fuel station. Authorities are expected to examine the exact cause of the fire, though initial information suggests it started during refuelling.