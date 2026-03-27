Pune: 17 Injured as Clash Between Two Groups Mars Ekvira Devi Palkhi Festival Near Lonavala | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A clash broke out between two groups during the annual palkhi festival of Goddess Ekvira at Karla Fort near Lonavala in Maval Tehsil of Pune District, leaving at least 17 people injured. The incident took place during the two-day festival held on March 25 and 26.

According to police, the violence began on Wednesday night and continued on Thursday afternoon at the foothills of the Ekvira temple. The clash was between members of two groups from Panvel Koliwada and Kalyan Koliwada over who would carry the goddess's palkhi.

Officials said the dispute was triggered by disagreements over expenses for decorating the palkhi and comments made on social media. The argument soon turned violent, leading to stone-throwing from both sides. In the chaos, some individuals also set fire to dry grass on the hill slopes, adding to the panic among devotees.

Police, local residents, and members of the temple trust intervened and brought the situation under control. Cases have been registered against those involved in the clash.

Authorities clarified that the incident was not related to the festival or religious procession but was the result of a long-standing rivalry between the two groups. They said similar disputes had taken place between them in the past.

Ekvira Temple Trust President Deepak Hulawale said the incident has affected the atmosphere of the festival and the business of local vendors. He appealed to people not to spread or believe rumours and clarified that the temple and the palkhi were not connected to the dispute.

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Police Inspector Dinesh Tayde of Lonavala Rural Police said the situation is now under control and security has been tightened in the area. He assured that the darshan at the temple is continuing smoothly and urged devotees to visit without fear.

Officials have also advised people to avoid sharing or believing unverified messages on social media. Further investigation into the incident is underway.