Traffic Changes In Lonavala For Ekvira Yatra: Key Diversions And Rules Explained | YatraDham (Sourced)

Pune: District Collector Jitendra Dudi has ordered major traffic diversions for the Shri Ekvira Devi Chaitri Yatra Festival 2026. The restrictions will be in force from March 24 to 12 midnight on March 26.

The yatra will take place at Veheregaon in Maval taluka, in the rural limits of Pune district. A large number of devotees are expected.

As per the order, vehicles going towards Ekvira Padyacha temple from Karla Phata will not be allowed during this period. These vehicles will be diverted to nearby parking areas such as Aspen Hotel parking, Lajwanti College parking and Dutta Prasanna parking.

Heavy vehicles on the old Mumbai-Pune highway will also face restrictions. Traffic from Vadgaon Phata to Kusgaon Budruk toll naka will be closed at certain stretches. Such vehicles will be diverted via the Mumbai-Pune Motorway route.

Similarly, traffic from Kusgaon Budruk towards Vadgaon Phata will also be restricted and diverted through alternate routes, including the expressway.

To avoid any untoward incidents during the yatra, the administration has banned the movement of heavy and bulky vehicles in the area. Even light vehicles may be regulated depending on the crowd situation.

Police and local officials will be deployed at key points. CCTV cameras will be used for monitoring. People travelling in Maval and Lonavala areas have been advised to follow diversions and plan their journey in advance.