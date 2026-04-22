Pune RTO Yet To Recover ₹22.68 Crore In E-Challan Fines Over Last 2 Years | File Photo

A total of 1.54 lakh e-challans were issued over the last two financial years, generating fines worth ₹57.16 crore. Out of this, ₹34.85 crore has been collected so far, while ₹22.68 crore is still pending, highlighting a major gap in recovery despite strict enforcement.

According to the official data, in the financial year 2024-2025, RTO issued 80,516 e-challans. The total fine amount during this period was ₹29.82 crore. Of this, ₹18.48 crore was recovered, but ₹11.34 crore remains unpaid.

Similarly, in the next financial year, 2025–2026, a slightly lower number of 74,387 e-challans were issued. The total fine generated stood at ₹27.33 crore, out of which ₹16.37 crore has been collected so far. However, pending dues again stood at ₹11.34 crore, showing that recovery continues to be a concern.

The data shows that while the number of challans dropped slightly in 2025–2026, the overall trend of pending fines has remained almost the same in both years. This indicates that many violators are still not paying their fines on time and ignoring the traffic norms.

Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy Regional Transport Officer, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The e-challan system has helped the department to track violations and maintain transparency, but recovering pending fines remains a challenge. Stronger steps will be taken to ensure better compliance. Measures like linking unpaid challans to vehicle services, stricter penalties for repeat offenders, and increased awareness among citizens are being considered to improve recovery."

Cases from April 2025 to March 2026

Without Helmet - 31,229

Seat belt - 1,642

Signal jumping - 535

Wrong side driving - 1,109

Drunk and drive - 38

Triple seat - 1,492

Fancy number - 2,152