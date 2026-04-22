Pune: PCMC Seals 14 RMC Plants In Major Crackdown On Air Pollution In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a major crackdown on air pollution, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has sealed 14 Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) projects after finding serious violations of environmental rules during a city-wide inspection drive, officials announced on Wednesday.

The action comes as the civic body steps up efforts to control rising dust pollution caused by construction and industrial activity. A total of 22 RMC plants were inspected by special nuisance detection squads. Of these, 14 were shut down immediately for failing to follow pollution control norms.

Officials said several violations were found at the sealed sites. These included no dust control systems, a lack of water spraying, open storage of construction material, and failure to take basic steps to reduce airborne dust.

The remaining projects were issued strict warnings. They have been told to install air quality monitoring systems, carry out regular water spraying, and cover the entire site with proper sheds. Authorities also directed them to adopt all required dust control measures without delay. Officials warned that strict action would follow if the rules were not followed.

The drive is part of ongoing efforts by the civic body to improve air quality in the city -- which has been reported to be deteriorating for a while. The Environment Department said such inspections will continue, and action will be intensified in the coming months.

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Controlling Air Pollution Top Priority, Says PCMC Chief

PCMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi said controlling air pollution is the top priority of the corporation. He added that construction and industrial units must strictly follow environmental norms, and violations will not be tolerated.

PCMC Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni said it is mandatory for RMC plants and construction sites to take proper dust control measures. He said immediate action is being taken against violators, and similar drives will continue.

‘RMC Plants Must Follow Guidelines’

As per the rules of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, RMC plants must follow strict guidelines. These include keeping sites enclosed, covering raw materials, installing dust control systems, and maintaining distance from residential areas and public places.

Other requirements include paved internal roads, tyre washing systems, CCTV monitoring, and limits on air pollution levels like PM10 and PM2.5. Projects outside industrial zones are also restricted to operate only between 6 am and 10 pm.

Civic officials said the crackdown sends a strong message to polluting units and is aimed at protecting public health while maintaining environmental balance in the fast-growing city.