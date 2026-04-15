Pune Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Illegal RMC Plants; Major Early Morning Demolition Drive | Sourced

Pune: Acting on the directives of the Municipal Commissioner, the Encroachment and Unauthorised Construction Removal Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out a major demolition drive in the early hours of Wednesday.



The operation, conducted under the supervision of Additional Municipal Commissioner Pavneet Kaur and Deputy Commissioner Somnath Bankar, began at around 2:00 AM. Authorities targeted seven illegal Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants located in Lohgaon’s Khandve Nagar area, near Mahalaxmi Lawns. Simultaneously, action was also taken against unauthorized constructions in the Kharadi EON IT Park vicinity.



During the drive, a total of 52,250 square feet of illegal temporary and permanent structures, including sheds and built-up spaces, were demolished.



The operation involved a significant deployment of manpower and machinery, including 75 MSF personal, 16 JCB machines, 5 gas cutters, 2 breakers, 30 assistant encroachment inspectors, and 85 laborers.

Local residents expressed satisfaction over the action, citing long-standing concerns about unauthorized constructions and their impact on the area.



PMC officials stated that such drives will continue in the future to curb illegal developments and ensure planned urban growth.