Pune: Woman Drinks Phenyl, Collapses At Police Station After Complaint Against Husband | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 32-year-old woman allegedly consumed phenyl and approached the Chinchwad Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) on Tuesday, claiming that her husband had not been living with her since their marriage two years ago, officials said.

The woman told police that she had married a 22-year-old man and that the couple had briefly lived together at Dange Chowk in Thergaon after the wedding. She alleged that her husband left after a few days and has not stayed with her since.

She further insisted that a case be registered at Chinchwad Police Station, as her husband currently resides in Chinchwad Gaon.

During questioning, police informed her that a case cannot be registered solely on the grounds that a husband is not living with his wife. Following this, the woman alleged that she had faced harassment and abuse from her husband.

She also told officers that she had consumed phenyl before arriving at the police station.

Collapses Inside Police Station?

Police said the woman did not show any immediate signs of physical distress. As the matter fell under the jurisdiction of Wakad, she was directed to approach Wakad Police Station to file a formal complaint regarding the alleged abuse. Sources within the police department said that, after a while, she collapsed inside the police station and was rushed to the hospital.

Senior Police Inspector Ashok Kadlag of Wakad Police Station said that no such woman had visited their station on Tuesday. He added that if she comes forward, her complaint will be recorded, and necessary action will be taken based on the findings.

Police have not registered a case so far. The woman is undergoing treatment, said officials.