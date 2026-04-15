Pune: 103 LPG Cylinders Seized In Raid On Illegal Refilling Unit In Handewadi - VIDEO

Pune: 103 LPG Cylinders Seized In Raid On Illegal Refilling Unit In Handewadi | Sourced

In a major crackdown on black marketing of domestic LPG, the Kalepadal Police raided a shop in the Handewadi area and seized a total of 103 gas cylinders along with a vehicle, collectively valued at over ₹10 lakh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The accused has been identified as Nitin Hanumant Holkar (38), a resident of Handewadi, Pune. During interrogation, he failed to produce any valid license for the storage or transfer of LPG cylinders.

The action was carried out as part of a special drive initiated by senior police officials to curb illegal activities, habitual offenders, and organised black-market operations within the jurisdiction of Kalepadal Police Station.

According to the police, the raid was conducted after Police Constable Mahadev Shinde received a tip-off from a confidential informant. The information suggested that an individual was illegally transferring gas from domestic cylinders into commercial cylinders and smaller 5 kg cylinders in the Handewadi area.

Acting on the input, the police team verified the information and reached the spot near the Kavya Multi Services shop. A tempo (MH-14 KO 7917) parked nearby was found loaded with both domestic and commercial gas cylinders.

Upon entering the shop premises, the police caught a man red-handed while transferring LPG from domestic cylinders into commercial and smaller cylinders, posing a serious threat to human life due to unsafe handling.

During the raid, the police seized 103 cylinders and the four-wheeler used in the operation, with the total value of the seized property estimated at ₹10,09,300.

Mansingh Patil, Senior Police Inspector of Kalepadal Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The accused have been arrested and a case has been registered under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act. Further investigation is underway."