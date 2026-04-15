Angels Of Pune: How Parivartan And Policy Research Organisation Are Bridging The Gap Between Citizens And Government

Angels Of Pune: How Parivartan And PRO Are Bridging The Gap Between Citizens And Government | Sourced

Pune: In a city known for its active citizen groups, a youth-led initiative called Parivartan, a non- profit organisattion that is quietly working to bring change in society. Founded by Tanmay Kanitkar, the organisation is focused on following a clear idea of good governance. It focuses on transparency, citizen participation, accountability, proper planning and equal treatment under the law. It also promotes faster systems and zero tolerance towards corruption.

Parivartan was formed by a group of like-minded young citizens to improve the political and social structure of society. The group works closely on issues related to governance. It supports the government by sharing ideas and suggestions, but also questions policies when needed, with clear and reasoned arguments. The organisation believes that government bodies must be answerable to the people and that transparency and accountability are key to good governance.

“Our aim is to make citizens aware and involved. Many people do not know how the system works. We try to bridge that gap,” said founder Tanmay Kanitkar. “We use RTI as a tool, and anyone can access it. It helps people ask questions and hold authorities accountable.” He added that the group is constantly monitoring local governance. “We keep a close watch on corporators and their work. There has been improvement in how ward-level funds are being used because of this continuous scrutiny,” he said.

The group also conducts andolans and organises public campaigns to encourage citizens to participate in the democratic process. From voter awareness drives on the streets of Pune to campaigns promoting responsible citizenship, Parivartan actively works to increase public participation in elections and civic matters.

Parivartan has also stepped in during difficult times. The group has contributed to relief work during disasters and played a supportive role during the COVID-19 pandemic by helping people in need and assisting medical staff.

Along with this, Tanmay Kanitkar has founded the Policy Research Organisation (PRO), an urban policy think tank set up in 2021. The organisation provides research-based and data-driven analysis on local governance. It aims to make complex policies simple and easy to understand for common citizens, so they can make informed decisions. PRO also focuses on creating accessible content in simple language so that even those without technical knowledge can understand policy issues and their impact.

Through its focus on governance, awareness and citizen participation, Parivartan continues to play an active role in shaping a more informed and responsible society in Pune.

Vivek Velankar, who has been an endorser, mentor and guide to both Parivartan and PRO, praised the initiative and the youth behind it. “It is an amazing organisation. To see the youth of India take such an initiative is very encouraging and also rare in today’s time. They are acting like watchdogs of the corporation. They are keeping a close eye on the system and are genuinely trying to bring change and help improve governance. Their efforts are making a real difference,” he said.