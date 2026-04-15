Pune: 33 Crates Of Mangoes Worth ₹1.08 Lakh Stolen From Stall In Yewalewadi | Video Screengrab

In a surprising theft incident, unidentified thieves stole 33 crates of mangoes worth over ₹1 lakh from a roadside fruit stall in the Yewalewadi area of Kondhwa Budruk in Pune.

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The theft took place between 2am and 6am on March 11, near a well-known hotel on Katraj-Kondhwa Road.

According to the police, the mangoes were kept for sale under a temporary cloth shed. The accused reportedly approached the shop from the rear side and tore open the fabric structure to gain access before fleeing with the crates.

A case has been registered at the Yewalewadi Police Station against unknown persons, and an investigation is currently underway. Officials said the total value of the stolen mangoes is estimated at around ₹1.08 lakh.

Shop owner Aslam Sheikh stated that this is the second such theft since he set up the stall in the area, raising security concerns. “We are facing repeated losses. I request the police to increase patrolling in the area,” he said.

Police are examining nearby CCTV footage and gathering leads to identify the suspects. Efforts are on to trace the accused and recover the stolen goods.

Further investigation is ongoing.