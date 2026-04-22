Pune: Baramati Set To Vote Tomorrow In High-Profile Bypoll After Ajit Pawar’s Death – Sunetra Pawar & 22 Others In Fray | Representational Image | ANI

Pune: After all the major political happenings which took place in the last three months, ever since the death of late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Baramati voters will finally vote on Thursday (23rd April). The election -- certainly a high-profile by-election -- has already turned into a one-sided contest, with all preparations completed and strict security measures in place, officials said on Wednesday.

The bypoll for the 201-Baramati Assembly seat will take place on 23rd April. The election machinery is fully ready, officials said after a final review meeting held at the Pune District Collector’s office on Tuesday (21st April). Senior observers and district officials confirmed that polling stations, voting materials, transport plans, and security arrangements are in place.

General Observer Bidya Nand Singh, Police Observer N. Kolanchi, and Expenditure Observer Banoth Akhil Ram Naik reviewed the preparations. Pune District Collector and Election Officer Jitendra Dudi said all systems are in place for smooth and peaceful voting.

Pune Rural Police arrangements have been tightened across the constituency. Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said steps like execution of non-bailable warrants, arms deposit, and deployment of special teams have been completed.

Flying squads, surveillance teams, and quick response units are active. A liquor ban has also been enforced strictly in the area.

‘No Sensitive Polling Station’

Officials said no polling station has been marked as sensitive. Authorities have asked all teams to follow Election Commission rules, act quickly on complaints, and ensure full transparency during voting.

The election comes in the backdrop of an unusual political situation. The bypoll was triggered after the death of veteran leader Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this year. His wife, Sunetra Pawar, is the main candidate in the election.

The contest has largely turned into a formality. Most major parties have stayed away or withdrawn candidates. Only around 20 independent candidates remain in the fray. With no strong opposition, incumbent Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is expected to win comfortably.

Congress Nominated & Then Withdrew…

The Baramati bypoll initially witnessed a crowded contest, with over 50 candidates filing nominations. This included key contenders like Sunetra Pawar from Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Akash More from the Indian National Congress. Alongside them, several independents and minor candidates also entered the fray, indicating the possibility of a multi-cornered election in the early stages.

However, the political landscape changed significantly after the nomination phase. The Congress withdrew Akash More’s candidature, citing it as a mark of respect for the late Ajit Pawar and following appeals for consensus from senior leaders in the Mahayuti government. The NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) and other opposition groups also chose not to field candidates, while several independents pulled out under political and moral pressure.

As a result, the final contest features around 23 candidates, but only Sunetra Pawar remains the sole major political face, with approximately 22 independents still in the race. Despite being technically contested, the bypoll has effectively turned into a one-sided election with no significant challenger, making it a near-unopposed victory scenario.

Preparations By Election Commission…

Election officials have also completed the second randomisation of EVMs and VVPAT machines. The process was done in the presence of candidates and party representatives at the Baramati Sub-Divisional Office. These machines have now been assigned to specific polling stations and will be used for voting on Thursday. Officials noted that the number of machines and details of polling stations are similar to the election which happened in November 2024.

To help voters, the Election Commission has introduced the ECINet platform. Through this system, voters can check candidate details, including criminal records, assets, education, and affidavits. Officials have urged voters to use this platform and participate actively in the election.

As Baramati heads to the polls in the next 24 hours, all eyes are on voter turnout. While the outcome appears predictable, the election remains important due to its emotional backdrop and the legacy of Ajit Pawar.