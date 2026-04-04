Pune: Devendra Fadnavis Appeals For Unopposed Election In Baramati Bypolls; Congress Keen To Contest, UBT Yet To Decide

Pune: Devendra Fadnavis Appeals For Unopposed Election; Congress Keen To Contest, UBT Yet To Decide – Here's Everything To Know About Baramati Bypolls 2026 | Sourced

Pune: The Baramati Assembly by-election has entered a crucial phase, with political activity intensifying ahead of the nomination deadline on April 6. The bypoll was necessitated after the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this year on 28th January.

Polling is scheduled for 23rd April, while counting will take place on 4th May. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is 9th April, which is expected to decide whether the election will be contested or remain unopposed.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance has fielded Sunetra Pawar as its candidate. She is likely to file her nomination on 6th April. She also replaced her husband, Ajit Pawar, as deputy CM after his death. The alliance has been pushing for an unopposed election as a mark of respect to the late Ajit Pawar.

Read Also Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar To File Baramati Bypoll Nomination On April 6

CM Appeals Unopposed Elections...

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed to opposition parties to support this proposal. He said an unopposed election would reflect Maharashtra’s political culture and respect Ajit Pawar’s legacy. At the same time, he made it clear that the alliance is fully prepared to contest if required.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other senior leaders are expected to be present during Sunetra Pawar’s nomination filing, indicating a strong show of support.

Congress To Field Candidate...

However, the Congress has decided to contest the bypoll. The party has received multiple applications and is expected to announce its candidate soon. Its decision is backed by leaders like Prakash Ambedkar and Mahadev Jankar, signalling a broader opposition strategy.

Within the opposition alliance, the stance remains divided. The faction led by Sharad Pawar has chosen not to field a candidate, maintaining a neutral position in the election.

UBT Hasn't Taken A Final Call Yet...

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray has not taken a final call. In a key development, Sunetra Pawar personally reached out to Thackeray seeking support for an unopposed election. He has said the party will decide after consulting alliance partners.

The political situation has become more dynamic with independent candidates also entering the fray. On the first day of nominations, candidates from outside Baramati filed their papers, making an uncontested election less likely.

The bypoll has also brought attention to internal dynamics within parties. Amid speculation, Parth Pawar has denied any rift within the party following Ajit Pawar’s demise.

With just days left for nominations and withdrawal, all eyes are now on 9th April. If opposition candidates remain in the race, Baramati is set for a high-stakes electoral contest.