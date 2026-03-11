Ajit Pawar’s Seat Heads To Bypoll: Final Voter List For Baramati Published By Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi | X | @Info_Pune

Pune: The final electoral roll for the upcoming by-election in the Baramati Assembly constituency was published on Tuesday (10th March) by Pune District Collector and District Election Officer Jitendra Dudi, officials said. The announcement was shared by the District Information Office of Pune on X (formerly Twitter).

The final voter list has been prepared after a special summary revision based on the qualifying date of 1st January 2026. The revision process was carried out to update the electoral database before the by-election, allowing eligible voters to verify their names and submit claims or objections during the revision period.

The by-election is being held because the Baramati Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this year on 28th January. His death created a vacancy in the constituency he had represented for several terms since 1991.

Baramati is one of the 288 constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and one of the 21 located in the Pune district. It forms part of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

According to election officials, the special revision process began with the publication of the draft electoral roll earlier this year. Citizens were allowed to file claims and objections regarding entries in the voter list before the final roll was released. The updated list will now serve as the official electoral roll for the by-election.

Sunetra Pawar Likely To Contest

The bypoll must be conducted within six months of the seat becoming vacant, as required under election law. Political activity has already intensified in the constituency, with reports suggesting that Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late Ajit Pawar and currently a senior political leader, may contest the election.

Sunetra Pawar took responsibility as deputy chief minister three days after her husband’s death. She has to become an MLA or MLC by law to keep being the deputy chief minister. It's being widely speculated that she will indeed contest this seat. With respect to Baramati’s strongest son, Ajit Pawar, it's also being said that nobody will contest the by-elections other than Sunetra Pawar.

Election officials said the publication of the final electoral roll is a key step in the election process. The schedule for polling and other election procedures is expected to be announced by the Election Commission soon.