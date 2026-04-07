Pune: ECI Launches ‘ECINET’ Ahead Of Baramati Bypoll; Voters Get Candidate Details At One Click

Election Commission of India | File

Pune: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a new digital platform called ECINET for voters ahead of the Baramati by-election.

The platform aims to make candidate information easily available and improve transparency in the election process.

Through ECINET, voters can access key details about candidates using the “Know Your Candidate” feature. This includes information on criminal cases, assets and liabilities, educational qualifications, and official social media accounts.

Voters can also download the full affidavit, known as Form 26, submitted by each candidate. Officials say this will help people make informed choices while voting.

The ECINET platform brings together more than 40 election-related apps and websites in one place. It offers several services such as voter registration, searching names in the electoral roll, checking application status, and contacting election officials.

Voters can also connect with booth-level officers and download their e-voter ID cards.

The platform also allows users to track voting trends and file complaints. Reports of Model Code of Conduct violations can be submitted through the cVIGIL app available on ECINET.

Special services have also been included for persons with disabilities under the Saksham initiative.

Pune District Collector and District Election Officer Jitendra Dudi has urged voters to use ECINET. He said the platform will support transparent and active participation in the Baramati by-election.

Baramati Bypoll...

The Baramati assembly by-election, scheduled for 23rd April 2026, was triggered by the tragic passing of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Sunetra Pawar, representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), filed her nomination on 6th April 2026 in a high-profile rally attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

While some leaders (mainly from Mahayuti) called for an unopposed election out of respect, the Indian National Congress party has fielded Advocate Akash More to contest the seat. Notably, NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) has chosen not to field a candidate, though Sharad Pawar clarified he will not campaign for his daughter-in-law, Sunetra.