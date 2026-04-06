Pune: Sunetra Pawar Files Nomination For Baramati Bypoll, Top Mahayuti Leaders Present | Video Screengrab

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Monday filed her nomination for the Baramati Assembly by-election from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The bypoll is scheduled to be held on 23rd April.

She submitted her nomination papers in the presence of senior leaders from the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Among those present were NCP’s Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Hasan Mushrif. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who leads the Shiv Sena, and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule were also present.

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Before filing her nomination, Sunetra Pawar addressed a large gathering in Baramati. She made an emotional appeal to voters and asked for their support. She urged people to stand with her just as they had supported her late husband, Ajit Pawar, for many years.

The by-election was announced after Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash on 28th January. His sudden demise created a major void in Baramati and in Maharashtra politics.

Speaking about her decision to contest, Sunetra Pawar said she wants to carry forward the development work her husband started. She described his death as both a personal and public loss. She also said that the bypoll was something no one had expected.

Read Also Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar To File Baramati Bypoll Nomination On April 6

‘Every Part Of Baramati Reflects Ajit Pawar’s Work & Vision’

She said every part of Baramati reflects Ajit Pawar’s work and vision. Despite her grief, she decided to step forward and take responsibility. She also expressed confidence that voters would continue to support the Pawar family.

Sunetra Pawar assured that development work in Baramati will continue without interruption. She said her focus will remain on farmers, especially water supply for agriculture, and on ensuring safety for women.

Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Akash More as its candidate for the election. The counting of votes will take place on 4th May.