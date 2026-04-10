Pune: Standing Committee Approves Pre-Monsoon Drain Cleaning And Preventive Measures | FP Image

Pune: With the onset of the monsoon season, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee has approved urgent measures to prevent waterlogging and flood-like situations across the city.

Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale directed the administration to immediately undertake necessary pre-monsoon works to ensure smooth drainage and minimise disruption during heavy rains.

The proposal was moved by Corporator Rupali Dhadwe, highlighting the increasing instances of water accumulation in several parts of the city due to short spells of intense rainfall in recent times. The situation has been aggravated by silt accumulation in drains, reduced carrying capacity of stormwater lines, and the natural flow of water from higher to low-lying areas.

To address these concerns, the committee has decided to prioritize preventive works, especially in vulnerable low-lying areas. The plan includes immediate cleaning of drains and stormwater lines, removal of accumulated silt and stagnant water, and deployment of adequate manpower and machinery to expedite the work.

Officials have been instructed to appoint experienced and qualified contractors to ensure that the work is completed within stipulated deadlines.

Bhimale stated that the approval has been granted on a priority basis to reduce inconvenience to citizens during the monsoon. The decision is expected to strengthen the city’s drainage system ahead of the rains and help mitigate the risk of flooding in critical areas.