 Pune: Minor Girl Found Dead Near Harris Bridge In Khadki, Probe On - PHOTOS
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Pune: Minor Girl Found Dead Near Harris Bridge In Khadki, Probe On - PHOTOS

A shocking incident came to light in Khadki where a 2–3-year-old girl was found dead near Harris Bridge. A garbage collector alerted police after spotting the body wrapped in a towel. Officials suspect the child was abandoned in a secluded area. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem, police said

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, April 10, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
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Pune: Minor Girl Found Dead Near Harris Bridge In Khadki, Probe On - PHOTOS | Sourced

A shocking incident came to light in the Khadki Police Station jurisdiction in Pune, where a nearly 2 to 3-year-old girl was found dead near Harris Bridge when a garbage picker went for garbage collection, officials said on Friday.

Rajanikant Chilumula, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4), speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the girl's body was found wrapped in a towel, and it seems she is 2-3 years old.

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"As per the initial investigation, it looks like somebody left her alone in the secluded area. Her body seemed to have shrivelled from hunger," he added.

"After the post-mortem, the exact cause of the death will be clear. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation; the police will soon reach a conclusion," Chilumula said.

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