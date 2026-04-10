Pune: PMC Plans Two New Flyovers On Karve Road To Tackle Rising Traffic | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation has planned to build two new flyovers in Pune to reduce traffic congestion on Karve Road. The flyovers will come up at Karve Statue Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk, Karvenagar, a busy stretch that connects the area to the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass.

The move is part of efforts to manage increasing traffic and prepare for future transport changes. Officials said the upcoming Pune Metro line from SNDT to Manikbaug via Warje will pass through this route. Once the Metro becomes operational, it will be difficult to take up major road projects on this stretch.

The plan will result in three flyovers along Karve Road between Paud Phata and Warje. One flyover already exists at Karvenagar. The new structures will be developed along with the Metro project. The earlier plan for a flyover at Ambedkar Chowk was proposed in 2018, but did not move forward. The civic body has now revived it and added another flyover at Karve Statue Chowk.

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Before construction begins, the civic body will conduct a detailed study. Traffic surveys will be carried out using automatic cameras over seven days, including weekdays and holidays. The study will examine traffic flow, travel patterns, speed delays, and congestion levels. It will also include traffic modelling and impact assessment. Signal timings and waiting periods at nearby junctions will be reviewed.

Officials will also prepare a detailed land acquisition plan. This will include information about landowners, tenants, and existing structures in the project area.

The study will review accident records from the past five years. It will identify accident-prone spots and check how often accidents occur in the area.

An environmental assessment will also be done. This study will examine the impact on water sources, greenery, wildlife, air quality, and noise levels. It will also look at the need for relocation of affected residents.

The project will include a financial study as well. Authorities will estimate the total cost, including land acquisition, construction, shifting of utilities, and maintenance. The civic body will also assess social and economic benefits such as reduced travel time, fuel savings, lower pollution, and less stress for commuters.