Pune Grand Tour To Expand To 950 Km In 2027 With ₹700 Crore Upgrade Announced | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune Grand Tour will see a major expansion in its second edition in 2027. The race route will be increased to around 950 km. This is more than double the 437 km route covered in the first edition.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi said the event will also be upgraded by the Union Cycliste Internationale from UCI 2.2 to UCI 2.1. This upgrade will bring better teams and higher competition to the race. Dudi has been invited to attend a management committee meeting of the UCI in Desenzano del Garda, Italy, from June 2 to 4. He will present detailed plans and discuss the future roadmap of the Pune Grand Tour.

A large amount of money will be spent to improve the roads. Around Rs 700 crore will be used by different government agencies to develop the full route to international standards. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority will spend about Rs 260 crore, while the Public Works Department will contribute around Rs 362 crore. Local civic bodies will also spend from their budgets. Officials have already completed route inspections and finalised the plan. Work on the roads is expected to begin soon.

The roads are being designed to last through tough weather conditions, including the monsoon. Contractors will be responsible for maintaining them for five years. The construction will follow the standards set by the Indian Road Congress and UCI.

Out of the total route, nearly 200 km will pass through Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad city areas. This is a big increase from about 99 km within city limits in the first edition.

The 2027 race will start on Republic Day. It will have six stages. The first edition in 2026 had five stages and one prologue. The upcoming race will not include a prologue due to its higher classification. Two Indian teams are expected to take part again. With the UCI 2.1 status, the race will attract stronger international teams and riders. This category is considered a third-tier professional stage race, while UCI 2.2 events are non-professional.