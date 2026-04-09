Pune: 14-Year-Old Critically Burnt After Contact With High-Tension Wires At Punawale Site

Ravet Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 14-year-old boy suffered severe burn injuries after coming into contact with high-tension wires at a construction site in Punawale, near Pimpri-Chinchwad, on Tuesday morning. The incident has raised serious concerns about safety practices at construction sites in the fast-growing suburb.

The boy, identified as Samir Nazir Shaikh, sustained nearly 65% burns and is in critical condition. The accident took place around 11 am at the ‘Rahul Downtown’ project site in Kailas Nagar.

Police have registered a case against the site’s owner, contractor and supervisor for negligence under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police officials, a large mound of soil had been created at the site after excavation work. The soil was dumped directly under high-tension electricity wires.

Samir was playing cricket with other children nearby when the ball landed on the heap. He climbed the mound to retrieve it and came dangerously close to the live wires. He suffered a powerful electric shock, which caused severe burns.

Complaint Filed At Ravet Police Station

Officials said the incident points to a major safety lapse. Construction norms require a safe distance from high-voltage lines. In such cases, electricity can pass through air if a person comes too close, even without direct contact.

The complaint was filed by Samir’s uncle, who is currently staying in Punawale. Officials from the Ravet Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) are investigating the case and checking if safety rules were ignored.

Residents in the area have often raised concerns about unsafe construction practices as Punawale continues to grow rapidly.