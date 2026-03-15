Pune: 26-Year-Old Electrocuted While Removing Power Hook At Indapur Dhaba; Case Filed Against Two | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: The Pune Rural Police have registered a case against two individuals after a 26-year-old man died due to electrocution while working at a dhaba in Indapur Tehsil earlier this month. The action was taken following a complaint filed by the victim’s brother.

The deceased has been identified as Saurabh Machhindra Kasbe, a resident of Madanwadi-Chaufula in Indapur tehsil. The incident took place on 5th March at Baliraja Dhaba in the Bhadalwadi area, where he allegedly suffered a fatal electric shock while attempting to remove a wire from an electric pole.

According to police reports, the complaint was lodged by Rohit Machhindra Kasbe, the victim’s brother. He alleged that Saurabh was asked to remove an improvised electric hook attached to a power line near the dhaba.

The complaint states that Saurabh had told the accused that he did not know how to remove the electrical hook and had never handled such work before. Despite this, he was allegedly instructed to simply hold the wire and shake it so that the hook would fall off.

When Saurabh grabbed the electric wire with his right hand and tried to shake it, he received a severe electric shock. He suffered serious burn injuries to his fingers, chest, and back.

He was immediately taken to Surya Sahyadri Hospital in Kasba Peth, Pune, for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Based on the complaint, Bhigwan Police have registered a case against Santosh alias Mukesh Pawar, a resident of Madanwadi in Indapur, and Sagar Khade, the owner of Baliraja Dhaba.

Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.