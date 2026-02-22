Caught On Camera: Worker Dies & Another Injured By Electrocution During Anti-Hoarding Drive In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | WATCH VIDEO

Worker Dies & Another Injured By Electrocution During Anti-Hoarding Drive In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A worker died, and another sustained serious injuries, after they were electrocuted while removing an illegal hoarding from a temple in the Mukundwadi area on Saturday during an anti-hoarding drive by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). Mayor Sameer Rajurkar has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The deceased has been identified as Amol Dinkar Jadhav, while the injured worker is Ravindra Randhir Ridlon, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The drive to remove illegal hoardings began in Mukundwadi on Saturday at 7.30am under the guidance of Sanitary Inspector Pramod Bankar and Shivsham Kale. Jadhav and Ridlon were assigned to remove a hoarding carrying best wishes that had been erected by some BJP activists on the Hanuman Temple in Mukundwadi.

While removing the hoarding, both workers came in contact with a live electricity wire and were seriously injured. They were immediately rushed to the District Civil Hospital (DCH) in the Chikalthana area, where doctors declared Jadhav dead after examination. Ridlon was later shifted to Ciigma Hospital for further treatment.

Following the incident, Mayor Rajurkar, after assuming office, directed the CSMC administration to take stern action against illegal hoardings in the city, in accordance with the directives of the High Court. Assistant Commissioner Prasad Deshpande subsequently issued orders to remove illegal hoardings in the Mukundwadi area.

After the CSMC elections, political activists had erected best wishes hoardings at various parts of the city. The administration had allegedly neglected action against such hoardings due to political pressure.

Jadhav lived in Gully No. 5 in Sanjaynagar in the Mukundwadi area. He had joined the CSMC as a sanitary worker on compassionate grounds around seven months ago. He is survived by his parents, wife, son and daughter. He was the sole breadwinner of the family, which now faces financial hardship following his death.

Based on a complaint lodged by Assistant Commissioner Prasad Deshpande, Mukundwadi police station has registered a case against 13 persons who had erected the hoarding, including Deepak Khotkar, Pralhad Gaikwad, Prashant Thombre, Shrimant Gaikwad, Raghunath Piwal, Swapnil alias Sonu, a printer, and others.

The administration stated that the municipal commissioner had taken insurance cover of Rs 1 crore for all sanitary and fire brigade workers. Amol Jadhav’s family will receive an insurance sum of Rs 1.15 crore.